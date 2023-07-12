Jabeur vs Rybakina LIVE! Wimbledon 2023 latest score and updates from Centre Court

It’s a repeat of the 2022 Wimbledon final as Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina once again meet on Centre Court this afternoon. Rybakina came out on top 12 months ago to secure her first Grand Slam title with victory in three sets, and the defending champion will be confident of more of the same in this quarter-final clash.

The third seed dropped her first set of the tournament but has been in supreme form since then, breezing past British number one Katie Boulter and then sealing her place in the last-eight after Beatriz Haddad Maia retired injured after just five games.

Jabeur though looked back to her best in the fourth round, dropping just three games against two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova. Revenge is very much on the Tunisian’s mind in what is her third consecutive appearance in the SWI19 quarter-finals. Follow Jabeur vs Rybakina with Standard Sport’s dedicated LIVE blog below!