Jabeur vs Rybakina LIVE! Wimbledon 2023 latest score and updates from Centre Court

It’s a repeat of the 2022 Wimbledon final as Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina once again meet on Centre Court this afternoon. Rybakina came out on top 12 months ago to secure her first Grand Slam title with victory in three sets, and the defending champion will be confident of more of the same in this quarter-final clash.
The third seed dropped her first set of the tournament but has been in supreme form since then, breezing past British number one Katie Boulter and then sealing her place in the last-eight after Beatriz Haddad Maia retired injured after just five games.
Jabeur though looked back to her best in the fourth round, dropping just three games against two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova. Revenge is very much on the Tunisian’s mind in what is her third consecutive appearance in the SWI19 quarter-finals. Follow Jabeur vs Rybakina with Standard Sport’s dedicated LIVE blog below!
Live updates
For fans of niche stats…
Good memories for Rybakina
Ons Jabeur took the first set 12 months ago, but Elena Rybakina responded superbly to come from behind and secure her first Grand Slam success.
Fair to say Jabeur is probably not watching the highlights of that match right now, but that doesn’t mean you can’t…
Some day on Centre yesterday!
Not everyone is impressed by Elina Svitolina’s on-court heroics at Wimbledon.
In the aftermath of having taken out the world No1, she FaceTimed her husband Gael Monfils and the couple’s nine-month-old daughter Skai to celebrate her remarkable passage into the semi-finals.
Her child’s greater focus was on the ice cream she had in front of her. “So, I was not her priority,” said Svitolina. “She is still at this age when she doesn’t care if I win, if I lose. She’s just happy by herself or sometimes when I come back home she’s happy too.”
Being away from them has been hard but rewarded with a stunning run on the grass, including edging two thrillers – first against Victoria Azarenka and then against Iga Swiatek to set up a last-four encounter against another unexpected semi-finalist in Marketa Vondrousova tomorrow.
Click here for the full story!
Jabeur going for revenge
A year and a day on from her defeat by Elena Rybakina in the Wimbledon final, Ons Jabeur set up a shot at revenge.
The Tunisian swept aside two-time champion Petra Kvitova in just over an hour, winning 6-0, 6-3 on Centre Court to reach the quarter-finals for the third year in a row.
Jabeur’s reward is a last-eight clash with Rybakina, who she joked “stole” her title with a three-set win 12 months ago. The motivation is clear.
“I’m probably going for my revenge,” Jabeur said. “It was a difficult final last year, it’s going to bring back a lot of memories. She’s an amazing player, and you can see she’s ‘boom boom’ all the time. She has no mercy.”
Read her full comments here!
Schedule for this afternoon’s action
So Jabeur vs Rybakina first up on Centre, with the pair expected on court at 1:30pm BST.
Carlos Alcaraz, the world number one, then continues his bid for Wimbledon glory, taking on Holger Rune at the conclusion of that match.
Over on Court One, Madison Keys and Aryna Sabalenka get the action underway at 1pm, with Daniil Medvedev vs Christopher Eubanks following later this afternoon.
Lots to look forward to!
How to watch Jabeur vs Rybakina
TV channel and live stream: The action at Wimbledon will be covered across both BBC One and BBC Two today, with it also available to watched on the BBC iPlayer.
Live blog: You can also follow all the drama this afternoon on Centre Court right here with us!
Good afternoon!
Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Ons Jabeur vs Elena Rybakina!
A blockbuster quarter-final clash in store, in what is a repeat of the final we had on Centre Court 12 months ago. Rybakina came out on top that day – revenge for Jabeur this time? That’s her plan.
We’ll have all the latest build-up before full coverage of the match, when they players arrive on court at 1:30pm BST. Stay with us!
