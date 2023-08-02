Jaid River Debut’s Her First English Single ‘Sidewalks’ and it’s Impressive!

Jaid River, a.k.a. Jeanlie Minnie, has already proven that she has a knack for creating meaningful music that speaks to the heart. Her latest single, ‘Sidewalks’ is testament to the fact and delves into the emotional journey of chasing dreams, revealing the often solitary and unspoken aspects of the pursuit. The track, boasting an intriguing synth-pop sound, complements the musician’s soulful vocals and is inspired by her own experiences during her high school years.

“It revolves around the concept that people often have this idyllic idea of their dreams and how they will look, but there are also many lonely and solitary moments on this journey that no one ever talks about,” she explains. “I wrote the song a decade ago but always knew it would feature on my first album.”

Produced by Jaco Smit, ‘Sidewalks’ is the third release from her debut album, following in the footsteps of ‘Duisend Jaar Van Nou‘ and ‘Stad van Verlange‘, both of which received critical acclaim and secured her a number one spot on Lekker FM’s Top 40 chart. As it is her first English release to the public, Jaid River is excited to see how people will react to the song, although it is already a firm favourite at her live performances.

“I believe listeners will resonate with the song because it will remind them that they are not alone in what they feel,” she says. “The solitude we all experience at times in the journey of pursuing our dreams is something everyone can relate to and has felt, and I think this song captures that sentiment quite well.”

The music video, directed and produced by GP van der Merwe, masterfully captures the feeling of loneliness and solitude. Filmed at two different locations, Monument Park and a friend’s house in Rietondale, Pretoria, the video showcases the grandeur of these places.

“For me, it’s about chasing a dream and then realizing at a certain point that you are completely alone. Whether it’s true or just because you feel like no one understands what you’re trying to do or why you’re doing it,” she reveals about the concept behind the video.

The video shoot had its share of challenges, and she reminisces: “When we arrived at the Monument Park location, there were a lot of people around, which was a bit challenging when you have to be the sole focus in a video. We were also quite early, and we ended up waiting for the sun to set, which became somewhat amusing after a while.”

Born in Potchefstroom and raised in George, this Pretorian artist began performing at restaurants and markets in 2016 at the age of seventeen. The same year, she had the opportunity to perform at the Karoo Stilfees alongside artists like Joshua Na Die Reën, Lizandra Winter, Len Muller, and Jaco Van Der Merwe, forming lasting friendships.

Since the official release of her debut album in March 2023, she has been working diligently on new music and projects with other musicians and plans to tour the country with her music. ‘Sidewalks’, with its moving lyrics and melody, promises to capture the attention of audiences worldwide. This single and music video once again confirms her passion for creating music that speaks to the heart.

Source: Starburst Promotions