Japan vs Norway live stream: How can I watch Women’s World Cup last-16 game for FREE on TV in UK today?

The 11 goals they scored in the group stage was more than any other side managed, while Japan also kept clean sheets in all three matches on their way to picking up maximum points.

Top spot in Group C was secured with a sensational 4-0 win over Spain and any repeat of that will be bad news for Norway.

It has been a far from impressive showing at the tournament so far from the Norwegians, who picked up one point from their opening two matches before finally coming to life against the Philippines to edge into the knockout stages.

Where to watch Japan vs Norway

TV channel: In the UK, Japan vs Norway will be broadcast live on free-to-air television via ITV, with coverage beginning at 8:30am BST ahead of a 9am kick-off.

Live stream: Coverage is also available live and for free online via the ITV website or ITVX app.