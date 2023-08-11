Japan vs Sweden live stream: How can I watch Women’s World Cup quarter-final for FREE on TV in UK today?

A perfect four-wins-from-four record for Futoshi Ikeda’s side have put them among the favourites to go all the way Down Under, which would emulate their triumph of 2011.

But Sweden are the higher-ranked side and have made it to the semi-finals on two of the last three World Cup occasions.

A 100 per cent record in the group stage saw them face the USA in the last-16, a match they won in the tighest of penalty shootouts after a 0-0 draw.

Auckland’s Eden Park hosts what promises to be another thrilling match-up at this tournament.

How to watch Japan vs Sweden

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be broadcast on BBC One, with coverage starting at 8am for an 8.30am BST kick-off.

Live stream: The BBC iPlayer and Sport app and website will both offer a free live streaming service.