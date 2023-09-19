Jenni Hermoso: Spain squad announcement proves ‘nothing has changed’ despite Luis Rubiales exit

J enni Hermoso believes “nothing has changed” at the Spanish Football Federation, even after the departure of president Luis Rubiales.

Rubiales resigned earlier this month in the wake of kissing Hermoso after the Women’s World Cup final on August 20.

Hermoso has said the kiss was not consensual and last Friday a Spanish court issued a restraining order on Rubiales prohibiting him from coming within 200 metres of her.

Spain players have gone on strike, but on Monday 20 of those who said they were doing so were named in new head coach Montse Tome’s first squad ahead of Nations League games against Sweden and Switzerland this month. The squad was due to meet up on Tuesday ahead of Friday’s game with Sweden.

The players, which included 15 of those who won the World Cup last month, have reiterated their plans to strike but they could face fines of up €30,000 (£25,882) and the suspension of their federation licence for two to 15 years under Spain’s Sports Act.

Hermoso, who was not called up herself, says the players were surprised by the call-ups and it shows how the Federation are trying to strong-arm them.

“The players are certain that this is yet another strategy of division and manipulation to intimidate and threaten us with legal repercussion and economic sanctions,” she said in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“It is yet more irrefutable proof that shows that even today, nothing has changed.”

Tome, who has replaced Jorge Vilda as coach of the national team, said Hermoso had been left out of the squad to “protect” her.

“We stand with Jenni. We believe that the best way to protect her is like this, but we are counting on Jenni,” she said.

Hermoso hit back in her statement, asking exactly who she needed protection from.

“A claim was made today stating that the environment within the federation would be safe for my colleagues to rejoin yet at the press conference it was announced that they were not calling me as a means to protect me,” she said. “Protect me from what? And from whom?”