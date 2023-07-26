8
Tottenham: Billionaire Joe Lewis surrenders on insider trading charges

J

oe Lewis has surrendered to US authorities in New York and is expected to appear in court on Wednesday to face insider trading charges.

A spokesperson for the US Attorney’s office in Manhattan has confirmed the British billionaire turned himself in on Wednesday morning.


