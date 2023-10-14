Baffled Gareth Southgate sends message to England fans who booed Jordan Henderson

The 33-year-old midfielder captained an inexperienced England side but was booed seemingly due to his decision to join Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia this summer.

Ollie Watkins scored the only goal as Henderson endured boos on his every touch across 62 minutes before they grew significantly louder when he was replaced by Kalvin Phillips.

When asked about the adverse reaction to Henderson, Southgate sent a clear message to the Three Lions supporters: “I don’t understand it.

“I know what’s created it and why it has happened but it defies logic to me that you would give a player who is playing and giving his heart and soul into playing for England and boo him. How is that going to help the team?”

Southgate will be keen to avoid a similar reaction when England face trickier opposition in a Euro 2024 qualifying match against Italy on Tuesday.

“He is a player, I think it is 79 caps now for England,” he added. “His commitment and what he has done for England is exceptional. His role on and off the pitch is phenomenally important.

“He is the one who has taken the likes of Jude Bellingham under his wing as soon as he came in the squad and provided a brilliant role model for all of the group, and his professionalism is in every approach to his work. So yeah some people decided to boo but I really don’t understand what that is for.

“Come on, we play Italy here on Tuesday. Let’s get behind this team. I know we weren’t at our best tonight but that is due to a lot of changes made and I gave the players out there a really difficult task.

“Because to be cohesive with so many changes is tough. I would just say this is a team that delivered a lot and they all deserve the support.”

Gareth Southgate was unimpressed by fans booing Jordan Henderson / The FA via Getty Images

Southgate was then asked whether Henderson is playing at a high enough level to be selected while in the Saudi Pro League.

He insisted: “We are reviewing all of the games. I think he knitted things and held things together quite a bit today.

“We didn’t have as many physically strong players on the pitch today, it was the team we needed to pick to preserve people and give people opportunities and so you need leadership.

“We didn’t have a lot of experienced leadership on the field or caps on the field so Hendo was influential before and during the game. It was hugely important. He helped other players to get through the game, no question about it.”