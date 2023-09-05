31
32
47
1
43
26
39
38
35
11
21
18
7
46
4
34
8
37
49
14
3
22
45
2
50
48
13
33
30
25
29
10
16
24
9
5
23
44
20
15
40

Jordan Henderson no longer ‘felt wanted’ by Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp as he breaks silence on exit

135 2 minutes read


J

ordan Henderson has claimed that he no longer felt wanted by Liverpool after speaking in-depth publicly for the first time on his controversial summer transfer to Saudi Arabia.

The veteran 77-cap England midfielder spent 12 years in total at Anfield, including eight as captain, after joining from Sunderland in 2011, becoming a hugely popular and indispensable figure as he led the Reds to their first top-flight title for 30 years and plenty of other major silverware including the Champions League, FA Cup, two League Cups, the Super Cup and Club World Cup.


Source link

135 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Nakamba starts against Liverpool – Soccer24

Spain World Cup star Jenni Hermoso says she did not consent to Luis Rubiales kiss

Spain World Cup star Jenni Hermoso says she did not consent to Luis Rubiales kiss

Transfer news LIVE! Kane ‘to reject’ Bayern; Caicedo to Chelsea TONIGHT; Lavia bid, Raya to Arsenal

Transfer news LIVE! Kane ‘to reject’ Bayern; Caicedo to Chelsea TONIGHT; Lavia bid, Raya to Arsenal

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo