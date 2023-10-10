Harry Kane confident of emulating Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in long-term top level career

H arry Kane insists he has “at least” eight or nine years left at the highest level as he bids to make England’s home tournament at Euro 2028.

The 30-year-old presented Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with a commemorative shirt at St George’s Park after the tournament was awarded to the United Kingdom and Ireland on Tuesday.

First, England will prepare for Euro 2024 with a friendly at home to Australia before Italy visit Wembley Stadium in a crucial qualifying match for the tournament.

Kane opened up on his plans for a long career, his aim of emulating both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi by playing into his late 30s and his new goal of making Euro 2028. “The perception in sport or football in general is you hit 30 and people start to think it is the end,” Kane said.

“But the way I am looking at it is that I almost have the second half of my career. I played in the first team at Spurs from 20 or 21 so I have had nine or 10 years at the highest level and I am hoping for another eight or nine years at the highest level again.

“When you look at a lot of the top-level players – Ronaldo, Messi, Lewandowski, Ibrahimovic — they have almost got better as they hit 30.

“In a lot of sports that happens as well. Everything is maybe settled in your personal life. You have got family, you have got kids — so that side is all settled.

“You are comfortable with your body, you are comfortable mentally where you are at and that just allows you to focus on the football.

“I just want to keep playing. I think, with everything, with recovery, sports science and the way the game has been and adapted, it has allowed players to play for longer.

“We may have a bit more information over what the players had in the past. But when you look at the players you said. That makes me believe and shows it is possible to play until your late thirties and that is what I am planning to do.

“I would like to think my career will go to my late thirties — at least.”

Asked whether he might retire from international football in his 30s like a lot of other footballers, Kane said: “Probably not, to be honest. I have always been so proud to play for England and I am proud to play every minute that I think the thought of retiring would be pretty hard to even think about.

“I am someone who will always want to keep pushing and to keep testing the limits. I will probably keep going until I am not picked anymore and then accept that and take it on the chin.”

Rishi Sunak (centre) with England striker Harry Kane (left) and England manager Gareth Southgate (Darren Staples/PA) / PA Wire

Kane joined Bayern Munich from Tottenham in a deal worth at least £100million this summer. In his wide-ranging interview, he explained how busy he has been learning Germany, finding a place to live in Munich with his family still in London and how he avoided drinking much beer during his new club’s annual Oktoberfest celebration.

He switched back into what he described as “England mode” during the interview to explain his unfinished business after losing the last Euros final at Wembley Stadium against Italy.

“We were so close to doing something really magical in the last Euros,” he continued. “That’s football, it didn’t end the way we wanted it to but for sure there will be a bit between our teeth.

“Not just in Germany next summer but being at home, playing games at Wembley will bring back memories of the 2021 Euros. We will have to wait and see, to win a tournament would be special but to win it in your home country would be a dream come true.”