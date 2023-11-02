Keamo – A Rising Star in Alternative R&B. Keamo Molefe, better known by her stage name Keamo, is making waves as a promising R&B singer/songwriter hailing from Pretoria. Her unique blend of alternative R&B draws inspiration from her roots in jazz and classical music.

Keamo’s ‘Growing Pains’ on the rise to success

A journey from academia to the music industry marked Keamo’s path. After two years of pursuing a Bachelor of Science, she decided to follow her passion for music. This bold choice became the catalyst for her debut EP, “Growing Pains,” which delves into the turbulent emotions associated with growing up.

The project touches on themes of losing relationships with loved ones and, most importantly, losing one’s sense of self. “Growing Pains” serves as an ode to those navigating the uncertainties of life, seeking their true identities and purpose.

Keamo’s NOTBENJAMIN assisted single, “Love Is Far,” seamlessly continues the narrative of “Growing Pains.” It encapsulates the essence of unspoken love. Portraying the anguish of not having the courage to express feelings to a crush. The song highlights the sense of being left out of what is considered a natural experience – love.

“Growing Pains” resonates with discomfort, mirroring the challenging journey of personal growth. Much like the painful process of human development, it reflects the hardships of evolving as an individual. Keamo acknowledges that life’s constant changes, and the pursuit of one’s dreams can be demanding, yet necessary.

Success Unfolding for The R&B Artist

Keamo’s dedication and talent have already begun to pay off. Her single “Unfold Me” has become her most successful release to date. The song, reflecting her romantic fantasies and the joys of being in love. It is also accompanied by an engaging TikTok series. This gained significant traction, even breaking into the Shazam trending chart for a brief period.

Keamo’s pursuit of musical excellence continues to capture the hearts of her audience, as she explores the complexities of life, love, and growth through her music. Her journey to success is underway, and the world eagerly awaits what’s next for this talented Pretoria artist.

Follow Keamo Online

Facebook / Instagram

If you enjoyed reading ‘Pretoria’s Keamo A Rising Star in Alternative R&B’ read more about R&B Artists here