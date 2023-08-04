Kenny Hughes Releases New Single ‘Last Stand’ As Statement Of Independence

South African Blues Rock Singer-Songwriter Kenny Hughes returns with his new single ‘Last Stand’ (produced by Evert Snyman, and featuring him on Drums). Stream ‘Last Stand‘ HERE

Kenny shares that “when I started in the music industry, I thought the reward at the end of the rainbow was simply attainable. Albeit I was advised it would be a challenging journey, I never fully grasped the extent of this at first. Over the years I learned to achieve my goals as a musician, I should not rely on anyone else to do it for me, but to do it myself. That is what ‘Last Stand’ is about. It is my statement of independence and doing this my way. It has been an incredible ride so far!”

Kenny has been a travelling Blues Rock Singer-Songwriter for the past 8 years, having an amazing time meeting new people, seeing new places and playing his music at great venues on his journey. Kenny loves the whole experience and vibe … there’s nothing else he would rather do!

Kenny released 7 singles to date, with his 8th single ‘Last Stand‘ available on all platforms today. To date 3 of his singles proudly made it to the no 1 slot on the SA TOP 40 with MiX FM (two even made it to the TOP 50 tracks of 2021). Kenny was also a finalist in the US Banger Music Awards, and enjoyed radio premieres, features and chart entries in the UK, as well as countries like Germany, Canada and Australia.

In addition to radio plays globally, he was also fortunate to participate in podcasts and interviews globally, and featured on TV shows like Expresso Live, Die Groot Ontbyt and Doodgewone Jo with Jo Black. Kenny recently opened for Karen Zoid and Die Heuwels Fantasties in Cape Town

An Evening Of Blues Rock With The Kenny Hughes Trio

Get your tickets to see Kenny Hughes and his band rock Woodstock Brewery on Saturday 5 August with special guest Christoff Marais. This will be an unforgettable evening of Blues Rock with all his hits. Kenny will also celebrate the release of his new single ‘Last Stand’.

Tickets from Quicket HERE at R100 (Pre-Sale) & R120 (Door) | Doors Open 18H00

Kenny Hughes Trio On The Expresso Morning Show

Tune into SABC 3 on Monday 7 August from 6am to 9am to see Kenny Hughes and his band play several songs live, including his new single ‘Last Stand‘. Kenny will also be chatting about ‘Last Stand‘.

