How to watch | Evening Standard

K SI, Tommy Fury, Logan Paul and Dillon Danis are set to come face to face in today in what is expected to be a fiery press conference.

The four fighters will appear at Wembley Arena this afternoon to preview their co-main event bouts on ‘The PRIME Card’ on October 14. KSI will fight Fury after Paul has taken on Danis on Manchester as part of the massive MF & DAZN: X Series event.

Tickets for the press conference were snapped up within minutes of going on sale last week, but fans can tune in this afternoon with the four set to meet in front of the cameras from 4pm BST.

How to watch KSI vs Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis press conference

TV channel: The press conference will be broadcast on DAZN, which is a subscription channel available across various TV platforms including Sky.

Live stream: Fans can view the press conference for free via YouTube, with both the Misfits Boxing channel and KSI’s channel hosting the stream. Coverage starts at 1pm.

You can tune into the live stream above.