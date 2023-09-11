Latvia vs Wales live stream: How can I watch Euro 2024 qualifier for FREE on TV in UK today?

W ales simply cannot afford to lose when they face Latvia in tonight’s Euro 2024 qualifier.

Rob Page’s side have qualified for three of the last four major tournaments but face a huge uphill struggle to make next summer’s Euros in Germany.

Wales have just one win in 13 internationals, which came against tonight’s opponents, but can close the gap on second-placed Turkey with their game in hand.

Last week, Wales and South Korea played out a fairly uneventful friendly, but a number of players impressed, including captain for the evening Ben Davies.

Changes will be made for tonight’s game. Liam Cullen is pushing to make his debut, while old boy Aaron Ramsey will captain the side in midfield.

Where to watch Latvia vs Wales

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on S4C for free.

Live stream: UK viewers can use BBC iPlayer to view the game, along with S4C’s online service. The match will also be available on Sgorio’s YouTube and Facebook channels.