5
18
13
45
10
3
50
31
23
47
25
2
22
37
43
15
21
46
44
34
35
8
30
14
9
49
26
24
38
1
29
11
32
20
4
7
48
40
16
33
39

Lawrence Dallaglio column: Criticism of this England team has been fair and the players know it

140 2 minutes read


You cannot live in cloud-cuckoo-land as England head coach.

The last two games against Ireland, they have been well beaten; the last time they played France, they were hammered by 40 points; they lost three of their four warm-up games, including a first-ever defeat by Fiji.


Source link

140 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig live stream: How can I watch Harry Kane debut in German Super Cup on TV in UK?

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig live stream: How can I watch Harry Kane debut in German Super Cup on TV in UK?

Mauricio Pochettino demands Chelsea ‘leaders’ as he weighs up decision over new captain

Mauricio Pochettino demands Chelsea ‘leaders’ as he weighs up decision over new captain

Ivan Toney to make Brentford return today in behind-closed-doors friendly

Ivan Toney to make Brentford return today in behind-closed-doors friendly

Declan Rice to Arsenal: Bayern out of transfer race to give Gunners clear run a top target

Declan Rice to Arsenal: Bayern out of transfer race to give Gunners clear run a top target

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo