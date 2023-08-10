Leeds sign Tottenham’s Joe Rodon on loan for season

The defender becomes Leeds’ fourth signing of the summer transfer window and could make his debut against Birmingham on Saturday.

Leeds were in need of defenders after Rasmus Kristensen, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente and Maximilian Wober all left following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

Rodon began his career at Swansea and after a loan spell at Cheltenham, he went on to make his debut for the Swans in 2018.

He then joined Tottenham in 2020 and spent last season on loan with Ligue 1 side Rennes, where he made 22 appearances in all competitions as well and helped the club reach the knockout rounds of the Europa League.

Read More

The 25-year-old has earned 37 caps for Wales since making his international debut in 2019 and featured in their Euro 2020 and World Cup 2022 campaigns.

Additional reporting by Press Association.