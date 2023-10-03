Lens vs Arsenal LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Arsenal are back in Champions League action tonight, looking to mark their return after six years away from Europe’s top table with successive victories to take early control of Group B. The Gunners were firing on all cylinders in front of a jumping Emirates crowd on matchday one a fortnight ago, demolishing PSV Eindhoven 4-0.

They are strong favourites to dispatch a Lens team that claimed an impressive point at Sevilla in their opener but currently sit just above the Ligue 1 relegation zone after winning only two of seven matches so far this term, having finished as runners-up to Paris Saint-Germain last season. However, both of those wins have been in the last two games, with former Arsenal transfer target Elye Wahi leading Franck Haise’s attack.

Arsenal will have one eye firmly fixed on a huge Premier League showdown with title rivals Manchester City at the weekend, though won’t want to take their eye off the ball here and make only two changes from the side that thumped Bournemouth as Takehiro Tomiyasu and Leandro Trossard come in. Follow Lens vs Arsenal live below, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in northern France.