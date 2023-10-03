32
Lens vs Arsenal LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Arsenal are back in Champions League action tonight, looking to mark their return after six years away from Europe’s top table with successive victories to take early control of Group B. The Gunners were firing on all cylinders in front of a jumping Emirates crowd on matchday one a fortnight ago, demolishing PSV Eindhoven 4-0.

They are strong favourites to dispatch a Lens team that claimed an impressive point at Sevilla in their opener but currently sit just above the Ligue 1 relegation zone after winning only two of seven matches so far this term, having finished as runners-up to Paris Saint-Germain last season. However, both of those wins have been in the last two games, with former Arsenal transfer target Elye Wahi leading Franck Haise’s attack.


