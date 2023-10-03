Lens vs Arsenal LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Arsenal are back in Champions League action tonight, looking to mark their return after six years away from Europe’s top table with successive victories to take early control of Group B. The Gunners were firing on all cylinders in front of a jumping Emirates crowd on matchday one a fortnight ago, demolishing PSV Eindhoven 4-0.
They are strong favourites to dispatch a Lens team that claimed an impressive point at Sevilla in their opener but currently sit just above the Ligue 1 relegation zone after winning only two of seven matches so far this term, having finished as runners-up to Paris Saint-Germain last season. However, both of those wins have been in the last two games, with former Arsenal transfer target Elye Wahi leading Franck Haise’s attack.
Arsenal will have one eye firmly fixed on a huge Premier League showdown with title rivals Manchester City at the weekend, though won’t want to take their eye off the ball here and make only two changes from the side that thumped Bournemouth as Takehiro Tomiyasu and Leandro Trossard come in. Follow Lens vs Arsenal live below, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in northern France.
Live updates
Lens 0-0 Arsenal
4 mins: The first chance of the night falls for Lens, who keep the attack alive after the corner.
Abdul Samed gets it down for Danso, who fires wide on his left foot with Raya at full stretch.
An early warning for Arsenal in this cauldron of an atmosphere.
Lens 0-0 Arsenal
3 mins: After some early probing, Arsenal now have some defending to do as Gabriel has to turn a Frankowski cross behind and Saliba rises to clear the corner.
Lens get another after record signing Wahi tries to take on Tomiyasu.
Lens 0-0 Arsenal
Standard Sport’s Dan Kilpatrick at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis
Lens may be struggling to win at home this season but their supporters have created a ferocious atmosphere tonight.
The stadium is deafening and bouncing for their first Champions League home game in 21 years. It’s quite something.
Lens vs Arsenal
Underway in Champions League Group B!
Flares and bouncing fans aplenty already ahead of kick-off.
Arsenal are debuting their new green and navy third kit tonight.
Lens in their usual yellow and red home strips.
Smoke fills the air with flags everywhere you look.
Lens vs Arsenal
Here come the teams!
Some stunning tifo work from the Lens fans tonight, it must be said.
They are bang up for this one – a superb atmosphere inside the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.
Lens vs Arsenal
Standard Sport’s chief football correspondent Dan Kilpatrick at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis
Wahi leads Lens attack
As for Lens, big-money summer signing and rumoured former Arsenal target Elye Wahi leads the attack as expected.
Przemysław Frankowski, Salis Abdul Samed and Adrien Thomasson all come in following the 1-0 win at Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on Friday night.
Former Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Brice Samba and ex-Leicester midfielder Nampalys Mendy both start.
Two Arsenal changes as Tomiyasu and Trossard start
So Arsenal make two changes from the side that hammered Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.
Takehiro Tomiyasu comes into defence in place of Ben White, with Leandro Trossard replacing Eddie Nketiah in attack and Gabriel Jesus shifting back to a central striking role.
Bukayo Saka is fit enough to start and Thomas Partey is on the bench as expected.
Lens lineup
Starting XI: Samba, Gradit, Danso, Medina, Frankowski, Mendy, Abdul Samed, Machado, Sotoca, Thomasson, Wahi
Subs: Aguilar, Fulgini, Leca, Diouf, Maouassa, Said, El Aynaoui, Khusanov, Guilavogui, Pandor
Arsenal lineup
Starting XI: Raya, Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Rice, Havertz, Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Trossard
Subs: Ramsdale, White, Partey, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Kiwior, Cedric, Jorginho, Vieira, Nelson, Elneny, Hein
Source link