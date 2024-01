Littler, the reigning world youth champion, has dazzled the darting world and beyond by soaring into tonight’s final, dispatching Raymond van Barneveld and former winner Rob Cross in some awesome displays. Humphries, 28, promises to be the ultimate test of the teenager’s abilities however with three major titles won in the past year and an assured run to the final. Follow Littler vs Humphries at Ally Pally LIVE via Standard Sport‘s match blog!