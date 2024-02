The hosts were without a total of 11 first-team players for a game against Luton that was brought forward due to a clash with the Carabao Cup final, with Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez both ruled out to join Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominik Szoboszlai, Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip, Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak on the sidelines.