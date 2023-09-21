22
Jurgen Klopp breaks Liverpool record as Reds beat LASK for hard-fought Europa League win

139 2 minutes read


L

iverpool manager Jurgen Klopp played down his record-breaking 50th European win at the club after the 3-1 victory over LASK in Austria.

His side came from behind for the fourth time in six matches as goals from Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and substitute Mohamed Salah secured the German’s 50th European victory as Liverpool boss – surpassing the record he held with Rafael Benitez.


