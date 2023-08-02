7
Liverpool vs Bayern Munich LIVE! Pre-season friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

The Reds face their toughest test of pre-season so far as they take on the German giants in Singapore. Liverpool have impressed across four friendlies so far this summer, remaining unbeaten and scoring four in every game to date.

Darwin Nunez has already chipped in with four goals, though is named on the bench as Jota, who has five goal involvements this summer, and Mohamed Salah, who boasts six, both start in this penultimate pre-season run out. This afternoon’s game will be no stroll in the park, though, as Bayern put their own squad through their paces.


