Liverpool FC vs Luton: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Liverpool have one final Premier League assignment before they turn their attention to Wembley, as they welcome Luton to Anfield on Wednesday night.
Jurgen Klopp’s side take on Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final this weekend, looking to pick up the first of what could four trophies in the German’s final season in charge, but their full focus for now will be on the Hatters.
Victory over Brentford last time out continued a fine run and, with Manchester City drawing with Chelsea later in the run, it is Liverpool who have the title race in their hands.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Liverpool vs Luton is scheduled for a 7:30pm GMT kick-off time on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.
Anfield in Liverpool will host.
Liverpool continue to set the pace in the Premier League
Action Images via Reuters
Where to watch Liverpool vs Luton
TV channel: The game will be not be broadcast live in the UK, having not been picked for TV coverage before it was rescheduled due to Liverpool reaching the Carabao Cup final.
Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!
Liverpool vs Luton team news
Diogo Jota is facing months out of action with a knee injury, while Curtis Jones and Alisson Becker will also miss the game. Darwin Nunez is also a doubt.
A knee injury continues to keep Trent Alexander-Arnold on the sidelines and he will miss the Carabao Cup final. Mohamed Salah could start against Luton to further build his match fitness, having come off the bench last time out on his return from a hamstring issue.
Elijah Adebayo is a major doubt for Luton, having missed the defeat to Manchester United after picking up a hamstring injury in the warm-up.
Marvelous Nakamba and Mads Andersen remain out, while Daiki Hashioka is yet to make his debut for the club.
Liverpool will be without the injured Diogo Jota
Action Images via Reuters
Liverpool vs Luton prediction
This match marks exactly a year since Liverpool were beaten on home soil, with Real Madrid picking up a 5-2 win in the Champions League.
The Reds have been rock solid everywhere this season but particularly at home – only Manchester United and Arsenal have avoided defeat at Anfield this term. Another comfortable night appears to be on the cards for Klopp and his players, even if Luton have enjoyed some success against the big teams.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Luton drew with Liverpool at Kenilworth Road earlier this season.
Liverpool vs Luton latest odds
Odds via Bet 365. Subject to change.
Source link