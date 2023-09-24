Liverpool FC vs West Ham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Both sides were in Europa League action on Thursday, with Liverpool winning at Austrian side LASK and West Ham beating Serbian club Backa Topola.

This is a meeting between two clubs – sitting third and sixth respectively in the early going – that have started the new season well after extremely disappointing domestic campaigns in 2022-23.

Spirited West Ham were unable to hold onto their first-half lead against reigning champions Manchester City last weekend. Liverpool have a 100 per cent home record so far this term and West Ham are unbeaten away, so it should make for a cracking tussle.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Liverpool vs West Ham is scheduled for a 2pm BST kick-off on Sunday September 24, 2023.

The match will take place at Anfield.

Where to watch Liverpool vs West Ham

TV channel: In the UK, the game is not being televised live on TV.

Highlights: Highlights will be available on Sunday via Match of the Day 2, which starts at 10:30pm on BBC One.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from our reporter at the ground.

Liverpool vs West Ham team news

Liverpool are expected to remain without Thiago Alcantara (hip) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (hamstring) for this game, though Klopp has confirmed that summer signing Ryan Gravenberch only had cramp after being forced off late in Austria on Thursday.

West Ham could be without Jarred Bowen, who is suffering from a virus and was not involved in the Europa League.

Aaron Cresswell came off at half-time against Backa Topola with a hamstring injury that is being assessed, while Edson Alvarez is back in the fold after sitting out in Europe due to a suspension carried over from his time at Ajax.

Liverpool vs West Ham prediction

West Ham will need to use the same blueprint from their impressive win at high-flying Brighton last month if they are to avoid back-to-back league defeats this weekend.

On that occasion, David Moyes’ team ran out 3-1 winners despite having just 22 per cent of the possession on the south coast.

The Hammers must produce a similar gameplan here to halt in-form Liverpool, who you would expect to dominate the ball on home soil and create plenty of chances as usual.

It may be a tall order to expect them to pull off such a perfect away performance again, particularly with confidence high and goals flowing for Liverpool – albeit if they are making an unwanted habit of having to fall behind in games to wake themselves up.

Liverpool to win, 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

West Ham have lost 11 of their last 13 matches against Liverpool across all competitions, with only a 3-2 home win in November 2021 and 1-1 home draw in February 2019 breaking that dire streak.

Liverpool did the double over West Ham last season and have not lost to this weekend’s opponents at Anfield since August 2015. That 3-0 triumph was actually their first in the league at Anfield since 1963.

Liverpool wins: 81

West Ham wins: 29

Draws: 37

Liverpool vs West Ham match odds

Liverpool to win: 4/11

West Ham to win: 6/1

Draw: 9/2

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).