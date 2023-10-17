24
39
20
25
18
4
16
13
38
46
29
8
34
33
48
45
47
1
15
43
30
10
21
26
37
2
14
44
9
35
3
7
31
40
23
11
32
50
49
22
5

Arsenal injury update: Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and Leandro Trossard latest news and return dates

146 2 minutes read


A

rsenal are hoping for some good news on the injury front ahead of facing Chelsea.

Bukayo Saka is looking to return from a hamstring issue that ruled him out of the win over Manchester City before the international break.

The Gunners also saw William Saliba and Leandro Trossard pull out of their countries’ matches due to injuries. Jurrien Timber is a long-term absentee.


Source link

146 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Liverpool injury update: Cody Gakpo, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic latest news and return dates

Liverpool injury update: Cody Gakpo, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic latest news and return dates

Chelsea FC exclusive: Lewis Hall signs huge new contract before Crystal Palace loan move

Chelsea FC exclusive: Lewis Hall signs huge new contract before Crystal Palace loan move

West Ham unveil new bubbles-inspired kit for 2023/24 season

West Ham unveil new bubbles-inspired kit for 2023/24 season

Wayne Rooney eyes Premier League return as he relishes ‘pressure’ of Birmingham job

Wayne Rooney eyes Premier League return as he relishes ‘pressure’ of Birmingham job

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo