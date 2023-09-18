Newcastle XI vs AC Milan: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Champions League

The Swede dropped out of the starting lineup for Saturday’s win over Brentford but looks likely to play alongside Miguel Almiron and Anthony Gordon in attack.

Callum Wilson, who scored the winner against the Bees, trained individually in the build-up for the game but is not thought to be carrying an injury.

Sandro Tonali is another expected in from the off as the Italian international returns to his former club and the team he supported as a boy.

Joelinton has joined Joe Willock, Emil Krafth and Javier Manquillo on the treatment table, so will miss the game.

Newcastle predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Tonali, Longstaff; Almiron, Isak, Barnes

Injured: Joelinton, Willock

Time and date; 5.45pm BST on Tuesday 19 September 2023

Venue: San Siro