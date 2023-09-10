2
18
9
14
11
31
48
20
44
38
37
39
46
43
25
3
45
35
8
47
34
1
26
24
13
4
10
23
15
33
16
29
30
50
7
49
22
32
40
21
5

Wales vs Fiji LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

146 2 minutes read


The first round of the 2023 Rugby World Cup draws to a close with a fascinating clash between Wales and Fiji. Pool C appears to be one of the most open in the tournament and a win tonight would give either side a huge boost in their quest of reaching the knockouts.

Warren Gatland is back in the hotseat after a tough period for Welsh rugby since their run to the semi-finals of the last World Cup. Following another poor Six Nations campaign, the world rankings suggest Wales will find it toughest to oust Australia and this energised Fiji side to reach the quarter-finals.


Source link

146 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Zharnel Hughes takes superb bronze in thrilling 100m world championships final

Zharnel Hughes takes superb bronze in thrilling 100m world championships final

Bruno Saltor to stay on at Chelsea as Mauricio Pochettino opts to keep popular Graham Potter appointment

Bruno Saltor to stay on at Chelsea as Mauricio Pochettino opts to keep popular Graham Potter appointment

Town chief to make a decision on McAtee after admitting there is interest in Luton forward

Town chief to make a decision on McAtee after admitting there is interest in Luton forward

Maurizio Sarri vetoes Lazio move for Giovani Lo Celso as Tottenham chance emerges

Maurizio Sarri vetoes Lazio move for Giovani Lo Celso as Tottenham chance emerges

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo