Wales vs Fiji LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

The first round of the 2023 Rugby World Cup draws to a close with a fascinating clash between Wales and Fiji. Pool C appears to be one of the most open in the tournament and a win tonight would give either side a huge boost in their quest of reaching the knockouts.
Warren Gatland is back in the hotseat after a tough period for Welsh rugby since their run to the semi-finals of the last World Cup. Following another poor Six Nations campaign, the world rankings suggest Wales will find it toughest to oust Australia and this energised Fiji side to reach the quarter-finals.
The Pacific Islanders have only won this fixture once before but after completing their warm-ups with a maiden triumph over England, they will feel momentum is on their side for a major upset in Bordeaux. Follow Wales vs Fiji LIVE via Standard Sport’s match blog!
Live updates
Advice for Jac Morgan from Wales legend
Former Wales captain Sam Warburton has admitted 23-year-old Jac Morgan may find it tough leading the team at the Rugby World Cup, but insists he won’t be doing so alone.
“It’s a lot and it can feel overwhelming,” he tells ITV.
“That’s why any captain doesn’t like taking the plaudits because they know that behind any captain is a really good leadership group. There’s five or six of you who all take on the decision-making role.
“From outside Welsh rugby circles Jac Morgan might sound like a bit of a bold choice as captain; he was captain of the U20s, he’s been playing well, not just this summer but for the last two years at Ospreys, and he’s pretty much guaranteed his place in the team.”
Dan Biggar undertakes his final preparations
Fiji’s danger man
Bristol Bears star Semi Radradra could be crucial for Fiji tonight – and Wales know it.
“Semi has played for Bristol and been outstanding,” said Nick Tompkins in the week.
“You watch the magic he can do. I won’t say I am intimidated by it – you have just got to be prepared for it.
“You have got to stop the off-load and you have got to front up.”
Throwback: Fiji beat Wales in 2007 mega upset
Man in the middle
England’s Matthew Carley takes charge of his first Rugby World Cup game tonight, having been the first reserve in Japan four years ago.
He’s been a regular on the Premiership and Six Nations scene for a number of years.
Full Wales vs Fiji referee team:
Referee: Matthew Carley (RFU)
Assistant Referee 1: Wayne Barnes (RFU)
Assistant Referee 2: Christophe Ridley (RFU)
TMO: Brian MacNeice (IRFU)
Wales fans make their voices heard in Bordeaux
Wales vs Fiji latest odds
Wales to win: 8/15
Fiji to win: 17/10
Draw: 17/1
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
Countdown to kick-off
One hour until we get underway in Bordeaux!
Prince William in the house?
The Prince of Wales’ jet has been spotted flying into the south of France, will he pop up at tonight’s game? His wife Kate was on England duty last night…
A rousing send-off for the Welsh team en route to the stadium
Source link