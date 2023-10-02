9
13
37
24
5
46
15
44
48
43
26
4
16
47
7
38
1
20
32
2
22
35
33
50
21
3
29
14
23
49
25
11
18
34
30
40
31
45
10
8
39

Liverpool injury update: Cody Gakpo, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic latest news and return dates

148 1 minute read


L

iverpool were hit by a fresh injury concern in their demoralising defeat at Tottenham on the weekend.

Cody Gakpo was forced off early despite scoring the Reds’ goal in north London, and he now faces a lay-off as a result.


Source link

148 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Women’s World Cup: Petition for Nike to sell England goalkeeper Mary Earps’ shirt tops 35,000 signatures

Women’s World Cup: Petition for Nike to sell England goalkeeper Mary Earps’ shirt tops 35,000 signatures

Chelsea announce long-awaited Christopher Nkunku signing for £53m

Chelsea announce long-awaited Christopher Nkunku signing for £53m

How Jurgen Klopp has ‘reinvented’ a ‘completely new’ Liverpool with Ryan Gravenberch’s deadline day arrival

How Jurgen Klopp has ‘reinvented’ a ‘completely new’ Liverpool with Ryan Gravenberch’s deadline day arrival

Transfer news LIVE! Rice wants Arsenal; Chelsea in £102m Valverde bid; Maddison to Tottenham; Man Utd

Transfer news LIVE! Rice wants Arsenal; Chelsea in £102m Valverde bid; Maddison to Tottenham; Man Utd

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo