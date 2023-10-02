Liverpool injury update: Cody Gakpo, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic latest news and return dates

L iverpool were hit by a fresh injury concern in their demoralising defeat at Tottenham on the weekend.

Cody Gakpo was forced off early despite scoring the Reds’ goal in north London, and he now faces a lay-off as a result.

Fortunately for Jurgen Klopp, his squad is relatively free of injuries at this moment bar the now typical absence of Thiago Alcantara.

Youngsters Stefan Bajcetic and Conor Bradley are also missing at this moment.

Here is your latest update of Liverpool injuries and return dates…

Cody Gakpo

Dutch forward Gakpo was seen leaving Tottenham with a brace on his knee after being taken off at half time on Sunday.

Reports suggest an approximate six-week timeframe for his return but it is early days and the club will put their man through the appropriate scans and tests this week.

Klopp said: “[It was] the biggest problem of the game, to be honest… before Cody Gakpo scored, we got a free-kick and he got injured and he is now with a brace limping down the corridor.

“That’s my biggest problem, to be honest, in this moment. We lost two [to red cards] and maybe a third player – really bad, really bad. So, yes, that’s something we have to deal with obviously.”

Thiago Alcantara

Still yet to feature this season despite a number of hints that his comeback is on course, Thiago remains unavailable due to a long-term hip injury.

Ahead of the trip to Spurs, Klopp labelled the midfielder “still out”.

Stefan Bajcetic

Liverpool confirmed a “setback” for the young Spaniard after he played in the Carabao Cup win over Leicester, following a long spell on the sidelines with an injury.

“We try everything to get him up to speed without pushing him,” Klopp said. “We make a very specific plan for him but in the end it’s disappointing for him, of course, but for us as well that he got another one.

“So we have to take him out a little bit. He can work on pretty much everything else but not playing. That’s it, I would say.”