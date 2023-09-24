Liverpool vs West Ham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

After four straight wins since their draw at Chelsea on the opening weekend of the season, Liverpool look to continue their strong start against West Ham. Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Austrian side LASK in the Europa League on Thursday night and host the Hammers at the start of a big run of four Premier League that ends with the Merseyside derby next month.

West Ham were also in European action in midweek, beating Serbian club Backa Topola, and have made an encouraging start themselves under David Moyes. They were unable to hold on against Manchester City last weekend but should provide a stern test for Liverpool.

Moyes does not have a good record against Liverpool though, losing 23 top-flight fixtures against them, one short of the Premier League record for most managerial defeats versus a particular opponent. With kick-off at 2pm BST, follow all the action from Anfield.