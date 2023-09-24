Liverpool vs West Ham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

After four straight wins since their draw at Chelsea on the opening weekend of the season, Liverpool look to continue their strong start against West Ham. Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Austrian side LASK in the Europa League on Thursday night and host the Hammers at the start of a big run of four Premier League that ends with the Merseyside derby next month.
West Ham were also in European action in midweek, beating Serbian club Backa Topola, and have made an encouraging start themselves under David Moyes. They were unable to hold on against Manchester City last weekend but should provide a stern test for Liverpool.
Moyes does not have a good record against Liverpool though, losing 23 top-flight fixtures against them, one short of the Premier League record for most managerial defeats versus a particular opponent. With kick-off at 2pm BST, follow all the action from Anfield.
Live updates
Liverpool vs West Ham: GOAL! Diogo Jota ‘85
85 mins: GOAL!
And that’s it! Van Dijk nods down a corner, allowing to sweep in the third.
Liverpool vs West Ham: Touch more pressure from the Hammers
79 mins: When you have a player the quality of Paqueta, there’s always a chance.
The Brazilian’s teasing cross is cut out by Matip, offering hope of a late West Ham charge.
Liverpool vs West Ham: Moyes makes changes
Can Kudus have a say during what remains?
Liverpool vs West Ham: GOAL! Darwin Nunez ‘59
59 mins: GOAL!
Nunez recovers from that earlier miss with a brilliant goal.
Mac Allister floats a ball in between the West Ham defender and the striker pulls of a Zlatan Ibrahimovic-like poke across the ‘keeper!
Liverpool vs West Ham: Malik Ouzia at Anfield
The Anfield crowd are getting a bit angsty now. The away section is revelling in the genius of Lucas Paqueta but the game’s become quite scrappy.
Liverpool vs West Ham: CHANCE FOR LIVERPOOL!
53 mins: Somehow, Liverpool aren’t ahead.
Nunez is about 5 yards out and completely misses the target.
Liverpool vs West Ham: Luis Diaz causing problems
50 mins When Liverpool move the ball quickly, Luis Diaz is getting a lot of joy down the left.
West Ham, for now, are doing well to stand their ground.
Liverpool vs West Ham: Back underway!
Let’s hope for another end-to-end half!
Elsewhere across the Premier League
Liverpool vs West Ham: Malik Ouzia at Anfield
HT 1-1. Decent starts and ends to the half from West Ham and that’s enough to be level at the break, despite plenty of Liverpool dominance in between.
Source link