5
32
13
38
29
26
4
15
43
3
8
30
16
1
48
9
18
40
46
2
31
23
37
24
20
25
11
22
35
49
44
14
10
39
33
34

Luton boss fears leading scorer Adebayo could miss the rest of the season

140 Less than a minute



Town striker suffers set back to hamstring injury


Source link

140 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in Onana talks; Chelsea ‘agree’ £112m Osimhen deal; Dragusin to Tottenham done

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in Onana talks; Chelsea ‘agree’ £112m Osimhen deal; Dragusin to Tottenham done

Transfer news LIVE! Spurs book Bergvall medical; Arsenal confirm FOUR deals; Chelsea, Man Utd latest

Transfer news LIVE! Spurs book Bergvall medical; Arsenal confirm FOUR deals; Chelsea, Man Utd latest

Town attacker Ogbene believes Luton will 'learn fast' after making his Premier League debut at Brighton

Town attacker Ogbene believes Luton will 'learn fast' after making his Premier League debut at Brighton

Brentford vs Arsenal LIVE! Carabao Cup match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Brentford vs Arsenal LIVE! Carabao Cup match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo