Mikel Arteta’s side have lost just one League match this season, a controversial defeat away to Newcastle, and since that setback it has been five wins on the bounce across all competitions. The likes of Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka are showing signs of their best again, while Kai Havertz starts as he looks to continue his goalscoring form. Oleksandr Zinchenko drops to the bench tonight, with Takehiro Tomiyasu not in the squad.