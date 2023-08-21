West Ham set to finalise £20m deal for Konstantinos Mavropanos after medical

The defender will become the Hammers’s third summer signing, after James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez, who both made debuts against Chelsea yesterday.

Mavropanos underwent a medical over the weekend and was at London Stadium to watch the 3-1 win over the Blues.

David Moyes has been keen to strengthen his backline all summer and had a bid for Manchester United’s Harry Maguire accepted, only for that deal to fall through after the England star failed to agree terms over his Old Trafford exit.

West Ham instead moved on to Mavropanos, who returns to the Premier League after his previous spell at Arsenal, though he made only eight first-team appearances in north London.

After two seasons on loan at Stuttgart, the 25-year-old made a permanent switch away from Arsenal last summer and impressed, despite his side only avoiding the drop via the Bundesliga’s relegation play-off.

Mavropanos will provide competition for first-choice pair Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma as well as giving Moyes the option of using a back-three.