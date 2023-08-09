Marcos Alonso aims new dig at Tottenham after Barcelona friendly win

The LaLiga giants beat Spurs 4-2 at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in the London club’s final outing before kicking off the Ange Postecoglou era in the Premier League at Brentford on Sunday.

Oliver Skipp scored a brace for Spurs but goals from Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati and Abde Ezzalzouli saw them fall to defeat.

Postecoglou’s side – one without talisman Harry Kane – squandered the lead but had largely outplayed what as a full-strength Barca team for long periods of the game.

Former Chelsea defender Alonso played in the second-half, renewing hostilities with Spurs.

The Spanish international was roundly booed by Spurs fans during his time with rivals Chelsea, who he played for between 2016 and 2022.

Taking to Instagram after the game, Alonso wrote: “Barcelona 4-2 Tottenham. Some things never change.”