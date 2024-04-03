16
15
22
33
23
1
26
44
9
3
29
5
18
31
4
11
30
32
20
10
13
34
2
35
38
43
14
24
39
49
40
46
25
37
8
48

Luton's scoring run is ended as they are unable to prevent Arsenal going top

137 Less than a minute



Premier League: Arsenal 2 Luton Town 0


Source link

137 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal agree Raya terms; Chelsea pondering Vlahovic swap deal; Hojlund to Man United done

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal agree Raya terms; Chelsea pondering Vlahovic swap deal; Hojlund to Man United done

Chelsea confirm record Moises Caicedo transfer and look to sign Romeo Lavia and Michael Olise next

Chelsea confirm record Moises Caicedo transfer and look to sign Romeo Lavia and Michael Olise next

Todd Boehly pays tribute to Chelsea legend Cesar Azpilicueta ahead of Atletico Madrid move

Todd Boehly pays tribute to Chelsea legend Cesar Azpilicueta ahead of Atletico Madrid move

UEFA move means Manchester United likely to avoid Champions League ban

UEFA move means Manchester United likely to avoid Champions League ban

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo