Rugby World Cup 2023: How to watch every match for FREE on TV and online

T he Rugby World Cup is well underway, with ITV screening all the matches live and exclusive this year.

England got a real confidence boost in Marseille on Saturday night, seeing off Argentina 27-10 at the Stade Velodrome despite seeing Tom Curry’s very early yellow card for head-on-head contact with Pumas full-back Juan Cruz Mallia upgraded to red following a bunker review.

Steve Borthwick’s side more than stepped up with 14 men, George Ford kicking three drop goals and six penalties to lead them to a rousing opening win in Pool D.

Hosts France edged New Zealand in an epic tournament curtain-raiser on Friday night, and followed it up with a hard-fought victory over Uruguay in matchday two.

Elsewhere, reigning champions South Africa kicked off with a physical win over Scotland in Paris, while Ireland blitzed Romania with 12 tries and Johnny Sexton back in the fold.

Read More

Wales held off the spirited late challenge of Fiji amid complaints over the refereeing in a Bordeaux thriller, while Australia are finally up and running in Eddie Jones’ second spell in charge after beating Georgia.

World Cup debutants Chile gave a solid account of themselves in defeat by Japan, while Italy took their time but eventually thrashed minnows Namibia. The action resumes on Thursday evening when France return against Uruguay in Pool A, before the All Blacks will hope to bounce back on Friday night in Toulouse.

Pool Stages

All times BST, unless stated

Friday, September 8

France 27-13 New Zealand

Saturday, September 9

Italy 52-8 Namibia

Ireland 82-8 Romania

Australia 35-15 Georgia

England 27-10 Argentina

Sunday, September 10

Japan 42-12 Chile

South Africa 18-3 Scotland

Wales 32-26 Fiji

Thursday, September 14

France 27-12 Uruguay

Friday, September 15

New Zealand vs Namibia (Stadium de Toulouse, 8pm, ITV4)

Saturday, September 16

Samoa vs Chile (Stade de Bordeaux, 2pm, ITV4)

Wales vs Portugal (Stade de Nice, 4:45pm, ITV1)

Ireland vs Tonga (Stade de la Beaujoire, 8pm, ITV1)

Sunday, September 17

South Africa vs Romania (Stade de Bordeaux, 2pm, ITV1)

Australia vs Fiji (Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, 4:45pm, ITV1)

England vs Japan (Stade de Nice, 8pm, ITV1)

Wednesday, September 20

Italy vs Uruguay (Stade de Nice, 4:45pm, ITV4)

Thursday, September 21

France vs Namibia (Stade Velodrome, 8pm, ITV4)

Friday, September 22

Argentina vs Samoa (Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, 4:45pm, ITV1)

Saturday, September 23

Georgia vs Portugal (Stadium de Toulouse, 1pm, ITV1)

England vs Chile (Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 4:45pm, ITV1)

South Africa vs Ireland (Stade de France, 8pm, ITV1)

Sunday, September 24

Scotland vs Tonga (Stade de Nice, 4:45pm, ITV1)

Wales vs Australia (OL Stadium, 8pm, ITV1)

Wednesday, September 27

Uruguay vs Namibia (OL Stadium, 4:45pm, ITV4)

Thursday, September 28

Japan vs Samoa (Stadium de Toulouse, 8pm, ITV4)

Friday, September 29

New Zealand vs Italy (OL Stadium, 8pm, ITV1)

Saturday, September 30

Argentina vs Chile (Stade de la Beaujoire, 2pm, ITV1)

Fiji vs Georgia (Stade de Bordeaux, 4:45pm, ITV1)

Scotland vs Romania (Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 8pm, ITV)

Sunday, October 1

Australia vs Portugal (Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, 4:45pm, ITV1)

South Africa vs Tonga (Stade Velodrome, 8pm, ITV1)

Thursday, October 5

New Zealand vs Uruguay (OL Stadium, 8pm, ITV1)

Friday, October 6

France vs Italy (OL Stadium, 8pm, ITV1)

Saturday, October 7

Wales vs Georgia (Stade de la Beaujoire, 2pm, ITV1)

England vs Samoa (Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 4:45pm, ITV1)

Ireland vs Scotland (Stade de France, 8pm, ITV1)

Sunday, October 8

Japan vs Argentina (Stade de la Beaujoire, 12pm, ITV1)

Tonga vs Romania (Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 4:45pm, ITV3)

Fiji vs Portugal (Stadium de Toulouse, 8pm, ITV4)

Quarter-finals

Saturday, October 14

Winner of Pool C vs Runner-up of Pool D (Stade Velodrome, 4pm, ITV1)

Winner of Pool B vs Runner-up of Pool A (Stade de France, 8pm, ITV1)

Sunday, October 15

Winner of Pool D vs Runner-up of Pool C (Stade Velodrome, 4pm, ITV1)

Winner of Pool A vs Runner-up of Pool B (Stade de France, 8pm, ITV1)

Semi-finals

Friday, October 20

Winner of quarter-final 1 vs Winner of quarter-final 2 (Stade de France, 8pm, ITV1)

Saturday, October 21

Winner of quarter-final 3 vs Winner of quarter-final 4 (Stade de France, 8pm, ITV1)

Bronze final

Friday, October 27

Loser of semi-final 1 vs Loser of semi-final 2 (Stade de France, 8pm, ITV1)

Final

Saturday, October 28

Winner of semi-final 1 vs Winner of semi-final 2 (Stade de France, 8pm, ITV1)