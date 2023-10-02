What is Infinite Athlete? Chelsea FC’s new sponsor explained

C helsea have announced sports technology company Infinite Athlete as the club’s new front-of-shirt sponsor.

The Blues had been playing without one after the Premier League blocked a potential deal with Paramount+ this summer due to the risk of upsetting current rights holders.

Reports have claimed the agreement is worth up to £43m and it will last until the end of the 2023/24 season, with Chelsea executives working on a longer-term plan.

Supporters got a glimpse of the new kit during Chelsea’s win over Tottenham in the WSL on Sunday and the men’s team will wear it for the first time in Monday night’s west London derby against Fulham.

What is Infinite Athlete?

Infinite Athlete are an American sports technology company based in San Francisco that “power infinite innovation” that “makes sport better for the fan, the game and the athlete.”

Their goal is to “create a single technological foundation across all major sports, upon which innovative sports technology and media products can be built.”

Chelsea announced their new sponsor over the weekend / Chelsea FC/Infinite Athlete

Established in 2023 after the merger of Tempus Ex Machina and Biocore, they combine and connect sports data from all sources to create “infinite possibilities”.

“Infinite Athlete currently powers innovative technology enhancements for the club and its global fanbase including the launch of Match View X via the club’s official app,” read a Chelsea statement earlier this week.

“Infinite Athlete combines Tempus Ex Machina’s cutting-edge sports video and data technology with groundbreaking safety and performance analytics from partner company Biocore and currently hold dynamic partnerships leveraging its proprietary technology across the NFL, Colorado Athletics, and more. Its mission is to be the industry-standard operating system across all global sports, empowering a better experience, with greater opportunities and access to the highest quality technology for fans, the game and athletes.”