2
32
29
18
39
44
5
50
26
40
33
25
4
13
35
3
15
16
24
14
38
23
9
45
22
21
8
30
31
7
37
46
48
11
34
10
1
20
49
43
47

Lynch scores but Luton U21s are beaten by Colchester U21s in Premier League Cup

136 Less than a minute



Premier League Cup: Colchester U21s 2 Luton U21s 1


Source link

136 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Gary Neville convinced there is a 'problem brewing' behind the scenes at Arsenal

Gary Neville convinced there is a 'problem brewing' behind the scenes at Arsenal

Clutch run from Dawid Malan extended heading into World Cup as century helps England seal series win

Clutch run from Dawid Malan extended heading into World Cup as century helps England seal series win

‘I could see myself at Tottenham, they haven’t had a creative player like me for years’

‘I could see myself at Tottenham, they haven’t had a creative player like me for years’

Tottenham XI vs Barcelona: Van de Ven debut, team news, predicted lineup and injuries for Joan Gamper Trophy

Tottenham XI vs Barcelona: Van de Ven debut, team news, predicted lineup and injuries for Joan Gamper Trophy

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo