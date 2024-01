Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma is among the stars available to head coach Eric Chelle, whose ambitions have been somewhat hampered by an injury crisis that has denied him several key players including the likes of Crystal Palace star Cheick Doucoure plus Ibrahima Kone, Moussa Djenepo and Massadio Haidara. Hoping to exploit those issues is a South Africa side who have not won AFCON since 1996 and are now back having missed two of the last three editions.