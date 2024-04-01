43
23
32
5
25
34
16
33
14
2
13
11
22
48
30
26
29
39
40
8
37
9
38
31
3
15
49
18
24
35
46
10
4
44
1
20

Man City: Manuel Akanji describes frustration with Anthony Taylor as Arsenal tactic goes unpunished

137 Less than a minute


Gunners committed 20 fouls at the Etihad yet were booked for none of them in title-clash draw


Source link

137 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Aaron Hickey's Euro 2024 in doubt as timeframe set on Scotland star's return to training

Aaron Hickey's Euro 2024 in doubt as timeframe set on Scotland star's return to training

Nations League draw in full: England to face Republic of Ireland after relegation to League B

Nations League draw in full: England to face Republic of Ireland after relegation to League B

Ryder Cup 2023 LIVE! Latest scores, updates and results with Rahm and McIlroy out early for Europe on Sunday

Ryder Cup 2023 LIVE! Latest scores, updates and results with Rahm and McIlroy out early for Europe on Sunday

England squad: Bukayo Saka in amid Arsenal injury fears as Raheem Sterling exile continues

England squad: Bukayo Saka in amid Arsenal injury fears as Raheem Sterling exile continues

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo