City are without Jack Grealish as they look to move back to within a point of leaders Liverpool after their last-gasp win at Nottingham Forest yesterday. City have 12 wins in 13 games in all compeitions since Christmas but, with little margin for error in the Premier League title race, Pep Guardiola knows his side cannot afford a slip-up. Follow Man City vs Man Utd LIVE via Standard Sport’s match blog!