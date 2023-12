Spurs are also juggling a nightmare injury and suspension list. James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Sarr and Richarlison are just part of the absentee list, though Yves Bissouma is at least back from suspension to replace the Uruguayan today. The hosts are in far better shape with Kevin De Bruyne and Matheus Nunes their only injuries.