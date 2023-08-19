Man City XI vs Newcastle: Stones and Silva injury latest, predicted lineup, confirmed team news today

Stones is struggling with what Pep Guardiola has described as a “muscular issue” and the England defender will miss the game at the Etihad Stadium.

City will also be without Bernardo Silva, who missed Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup clash with Sevilla due to illness and has not yet fully recovered.

City hope Ruben Dias will be fit to play following concussion.

“John is out and Bernardo is out and Ruben I don’t know,” said City manager Pep Guardiola on Friday.

“Ruben maybe he will be fit. [Stones is a] muscular issue. Last training he did not feel comfortable. I don’t know how long he will be out.”

Newcastle’s visit to the Etihad comes just three days after City beat Sevilla in penalty shootout in Athens.

Kevin De Bruyne is expected be out for several months after hamstring surgery, in a major setback for City.

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol; Foden, Rodri, Kovacic; Palmer, Haaland, Grealish

Injuries: De Bruyne, Silva, Stones

Doubts: Dias

Time and date: 8pm BST, Saturday August 19, 2023

Venue: Etihad Stadium