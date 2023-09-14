Man City XI vs West Ham: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest

T hree injury issues are facing Manchester City ahead of their Premier League trip to West Ham on Saturday.

Jack Grealish pulled out of England duty with a thigh issue that is not thought to be major, raising hopes that he will make the match in the capital.

Likewise, John Stones was absent for the international period but is closing in on a return from injury.

Mateo Kovacic missed Croatia’s matches due to a fresh issue that reportedly required a scan, although it was suggested that his absence from Monday’s win over Armenia was merely a precaution.

“I had some problems before the match with Latvia, but now I’m ready,” said the City midfielder ahead of that game.

“But I will try to do the last training to the maximum, and the coach will decide. The most ready will play. It’s not easy to play every three days, but it’s the way it is, there’s no other way.”

However, pictures from training on Thursday showed the trio were all absent as preparations for facing West Ham ramped up.

City boss Pep Guardiola, who returned from his absence after surgery on his back on Wednesday, will have to decide between Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and new signing Jeremy Doku on the wing, plus Grealish should he be fit.

Julian Alvarez is set to maintain his role up front alongside Erling Haaland amid Kevin De Bruyne’s continued absence.

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Ake; Rodri, Silva; Doku, Alvarez, Foden; Haaland

Injured: De Bruyne

Doubts: Stones, Grealish, Kovacic

Time and date: 3pm BST, Saturday September 16, 2023

Venue: London Stadium