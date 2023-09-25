39
34
18
45
20
29
49
48
43
2
5
24
16
37
23
25
10
26
11
4
46
8
38
40
31
30
3
22
21
32
7
15
13
14
44
1
33
47
35
9
50

Manchester United injury update: Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount, Luke Shaw latest news and return dates

142 2 minutes read


As one defender returned in the form of Raphael Varane, another suffered a setback as Lisandro Martinez was forced to sit out the win at Burnley.

Harry Maguire is nearing a return to fitness, while Mason Mount could get back on the pitch as early as this week.


Source link

142 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Everton End Anfield Hoodoo With Stunning Win, Fulham Net Huge Win Over Blades

Luton’s ‘Lost Lionesses’ commemorated for trailblazing women’s football more than 50 years after playing in World Cup

Luton’s ‘Lost Lionesses’ commemorated for trailblazing women’s football more than 50 years after playing in World Cup

Test cricket is alienating fans with its baffling refusal to be flexible around bad weather

Test cricket is alienating fans with its baffling refusal to be flexible around bad weather

Arsenal vs Fulham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Arsenal vs Fulham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo