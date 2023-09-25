Manchester United injury update: Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount, Luke Shaw latest news and return dates

As one defender returned in the form of Raphael Varane, another suffered a setback as Lisandro Martinez was forced to sit out the win at Burnley.

Harry Maguire is nearing a return to fitness, while Mason Mount could get back on the pitch as early as this week.

Here’s an update on the latest Man United injuries…

Lisandro Martinez

Lisandro Martinez was nearing a return to fitness but has suffered a setback.

Ten Hag said after the 1-0 win over Burnley, which the defender missed: “He’s injured, Another one. So Licha had an issue, and he recovered from that. But, still, he needs some build-up.

“It’s about the players who are available. We have to deal with the players who are available. So we don’t make an issue from it. With the line-up we come with, we have to win.”

Potential return date: Saturday, 30 September 2023 vs Crystal Palace

Mason Mount

Summer signing Mount is yet to really get going as a United player after suffering a thigh injury.

The England international continues to work on his match fitness with a view to getting on the pitch this week.

Potential return date: Saturday, 30 September 2023 vs Crystal Palace

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

The defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka is set to be out for “several weeks” after sustaining a hamstring injury in the defeat to the Seagulls.

Wan-Bissaka started the game on the bench following an illness in the week, being subbed on in the 85th minute and getting injured shortly afterwards.

A club statement read: “Further assessment will be needed to determine how long Wan-Bissaka will be out for, but initial indications suggest it will be several weeks.“

Potential return date: November 2023

Luke Shaw

A mainstay of Ten Hag’s side, Shaw’s muscle injury will keep him out of action for a number of weeks, hence the loan signing of Sergio Reguilon.

Potential return date: October 2023

Harry Maguire

The defender has been suffering with a knock picked up in training but could be fit enough to start the midweek Carabao Cup tie.

With Maguire also absent at the weekend, Ten Hag handed 35-year-old Jonny Evans his first United game in eight years to start alongside Victor Lindelof.

Maguire’s return would hand the manager a welcome option to rotate.

Potential return date: Wednesday, 26 September 2023 vs Crystal Palace

Jadon Sancho

The midfielder is not injured but remains away from the squad due to disciplinary measures.

The 23-year-old before the international break claimed he had been made a “scapegoat” after being omitted from the squad to face Arsenal. Ten Hag explained at the time that Sancho was absent as his training performances were below standard.

Asked last week if Sancho would play for the club again, Ten Hag said: “I don’t know.”

A further statement last week read: “Jadon will remain on a personal training programme away from the first-team group, pending resolution of a squad discipline issue.”

Potential return date: Unknown

Antony

Manchester United have put the Brazilian on a leave of absence amid ongoing allegations of abuse.

Both United and Antony have agreed for the player to stay away from the club to focus on defending himself. Antony has denied all the allegations made against him of violence towards women.

“Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony,” a statement read. “Players who have not participated in international matches are due back in training on Monday. However, it has been agreed with Antony that he will delay his return until further notice in order to address the allegations.

“As a club we condemn acts of violence and abuse. We recognise the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation, and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse.”

Potential return date: Unknown