Man Utd may have to wait 12 months for Southampton director Jason Wilcox

Manchester United have made a formal approach for Jason Wilcox, but they once again face a tough negotiation process to be able to bring the Southampton director of football to the club this summer.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos have made the move to recruit the former Manchester City head of academy to work closely with Dan Ashworth as technical director and have offered the equivalent of a year’s salary to Saints as compensation.

United believe this meets a buyout clause within Wilcox’s contract, one that would mean he can join the Ineos revolution at Old Trafford to oversee a revamped recruitment department.

However, sources have said Saints are disputing the existence of this clause and are holding out for a higher fee, ensuring that once again, like with Ashworth, United face a long, potentially fractious negotiation process to get their man.

Talks are still ongoing with Ashworth, who has been placed on gardening leave by Newcastle United while the two clubs try to work out a settlement that would allow him to become United’s new sporting director, overseeing major changes around Old Trafford. Newcastle are refusing to budge on their demands for a £20m compensation fee, a figure United are not willing to stretch to.

At this stage, the chances of Ashworth joining United before next season are slim, given the standoff in negotiations. Ineos are willing to wait for their top target from day one.

Wilcox is another Ineos identified early as a potentially pivotal figure to their United overhaul, with the former Blackburn Rovers winger very keen to join. He is understood to be willing to resign in order to secure a move back to Manchester, but that would mean a 12-month notice period, leaving United waiting, again.

It is believed Saints are happy to drag their heels as they are unhappy at the timing of the approach – at the business end of their push to secure promotion back to the Premier League for next season.

However, United do not feel they have crossed any lines, especially given they consider their offer meets the terms of Wilcox’s contractual release.

Wilcox in fact only joined Southampton last summer after spending 11 years at City, working with incoming United chief executive Omar Berrada in various roles at the champions’ academy, with his last six years spent as academy director overseeing the development of stars such as Phil Foden and Cole Palmer.