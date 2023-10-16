18
Manchester United takeover: Sir Jim Ratcliffe confident of securing stake after £1.3bn bid

ir Jim Ratcliffe is confident of securing a 25 percent stake in Manchester United after tabling a bid of around £1.3billion, which would see the British billionaire potentially take control of the club’s football operations from the Glazers.

United’s board is expected to vote on Ratcliffe’s offer on Thursday after his rival bidder, Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, withdrew from the process to buy the club.


