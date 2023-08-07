England XI vs Nigeria: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and Keira Walsh injury latest today

The midfielder travelled with the squad to Brisbane despite suffering a knee injury against Denmark last month.

There had been fears Walsh was set for a lengthy spell out of action but the Barcelona star could make a quick-fire return as England look to progress into the final eight.

Sarina Wiegman may also stick with the system that saw the Lionesses put six past China to get their tournament up and running.

That saw her adopt a three at the back formation, allowing Lauren James and Lauren Hemp to both partner Alessia Russo in attack.

Predicted England XI: Earps; Carter, Bright, Greenwood; Bronze, Stanway, Walsh, Daly; James; Russo, Hemp

Doubts: Walsh (knee)

Injured: Mead, Williamson, Kirby

Time and date: 8.30am BST on Monday 7 August, 2023

Venue: Brisbane Stadium; Brisbane