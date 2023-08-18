Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal stage new £63m hijack; Gavi to Chelsea; Fati to Man United

We’re now over halfway through the final month of the transfer window but all of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United remain active. While the Gunners have already spent big this summer, it seems they are not ready to stop just yet, particularly after the loss of new signing Jurrien Timber to injury. Now, it is claimed they are ready to hijack United’s attempts to sign Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard.
Chelsea, meanwhile, are incredibly busy too. Rejected by Michael Olise, they have turned attentions to Brennan Johnson of Nottingham Forest. Despite a raft of midfield additions, the Blues could now move for Barcelona and Spain star, Gavi.
Over at United, a new attacker could be on the cards. Barca forward Ansu Fati is reportedly up for sale and could emerge as a target at Old Trafford. Follow all the latest with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog!
Chelsea hold talks to sign £50m-rated Brennan Johnson after Michael Olise deal collapses
Chelsea have held talks with Nottingham Forest for £50million-rated forward Brennan Johnson, writes Nizaar Kinsella.
The 22-year-old Wales international was the subject of club-to-club talks last week and is on Chelsea’s shortlist after Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise turned down a move to Stamford Bridge.
Olise has signed a new four-year deal at Selhurst Park leaving the Blues chasing alternative options for Mauricio Pochettino.
West Ham leading chase to sign Kostantinos Mavropanos
West Ham, hardly renowned for their swift action this summer, are now leading the chase.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Stuttgart expect Kostantinos Mavropanos to join the Hammmers despite him being close to a move to Serie A last week.
Arsenal eye Kyle Walker-Peters
Benjamin Pavard is not the only defender Arsenal could move for.
According to The Express, the Gunners are now interested in a former Tottenham player.
They claim Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters has emerged as a cut-price target following his current club’s relegation last season.
Manchester United on red alert for Ansu Fati
Man United could also make the most out of Barcelona’s need to sell promising young Spanish players.
Though Marcus Rashford was in the goals last season and Rasmus Hojlund has since been signed, Ansu Fati could be on the agenda.
According to the Daily Mail, United are on red alert…
Chelsea could make move for Gavi
It just never stops at Chelsea, does it?
The Blues are now prepared to move for one of the most exciting young midfielders European football has to offer.
According to Spanish publication Sport, Barcelona star Gavi could be put for sale, altering the Blues and PSG.
Arsenal ready to hijack Benjamin Pavard’s move to Manchester United
Arsenal aren’t done yet, it seems.
Having lost Jurrien Timber to injury, the Gunners could now look to hijack Manchester United’s £30m move for a World Cup winner.
According to L’Equipe, Bayern Munich are ready to let the defender leave and Mikel Arteta is pushing to sign him, despite interest from Old Trafford.
Would certainly be a statement of intent…
Felix wants Barcelona move
Joao Felix is pushing to join Barcelona this summer, but faces a major obstacle.
Relevo report that Felix, who was on loan at Chelsea for the second-half of last season, only wants to join Barcelona and is not considering other options.
However, it’s claimed elsewhere in Spain that Atletico Madrid have no interest in selling Felix to their LaLiga rivals. Fairly big issue for the 23-year-old.
Pavard boost for Arsenal and Man United
Good news for clubs interested in Benjamin Pavard.
Sky Germany claim that Bayern Munich have decided they are open to selling the Frenchman this summer, but will demand at least €40m plus add-ons. If that valuation is not met, they are willing to lose Pavard for free in 12 months’ time.
Inter Milan are believed to be leading the race for the defender, but there is also reportedly interest from Man United and Arsenal.
Spurs to strengthen up front?
Tottenham could turn to Ernest Nuamah should they opt to sign a striker before the end of the window.
Richarlison is the man currently tasked with replacing Harry Kane up front, but Spurs continue to be linked with a number of forwards.
The Mail claim that Nuamah, who plays for Danish side FC Nordsjaelland, is being considered, and the 19-year-old could be available for £22m.
Medical done for Endo!
Wataru Endo has completed his medical at Liverpool.
The Japanese midfielder will join the Reds for a fee in the region of £16m, as the club look to put their failed pursuits of Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo behind them.
