Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal stage new £63m hijack; Gavi to Chelsea; Fati to Man United

We’re now over halfway through the final month of the transfer window but all of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United remain active. While the Gunners have already spent big this summer, it seems they are not ready to stop just yet, particularly after the loss of new signing Jurrien Timber to injury. Now, it is claimed they are ready to hijack United’s attempts to sign Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are incredibly busy too. Rejected by Michael Olise, they have turned attentions to Brennan Johnson of Nottingham Forest. Despite a raft of midfield additions, the Blues could now move for Barcelona and Spain star, Gavi.

Over at United, a new attacker could be on the cards. Barca forward Ansu Fati is reportedly up for sale and could emerge as a target at Old Trafford. Follow all the latest with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog!