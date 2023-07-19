25
33
24
9
45
43
49
1
50
40
26
18
4
48
5
47
7
20
37
3
21
44
30
31
32
11
23
10
2
38
15
35
29
8
14
46
16
39
22
34
13

Manchester United vs Lyon LIVE! Pre-season friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV today

141 2 minutes read


1689766239

Man Utd vs Lyon: Countdown to kick-off

We get underway in Scotland in 90 minutes’ time!

Expect team news to drop for both Manchester United and Lyon any minute now.

1689765900

Today’s destination

Typically the home of Scottish rugby, Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh plays host to this afternoon’s game.

AFP via Getty Images
1689765579

Laurent Blanc reminisces over Man United stint

Lyon boss Laurent Blanc faces his old side today and he’s been speaking about his favourite teammate from his Old Trafford playing days.

He said: “There are a lot of them. I can’t name just one. There are so many. I was there two years.

“Of course, I was [already] a Manchester United fan because I had my good friend who played there, namely Eric Cantona.

“I played with many very, very great players,” he insisted. “I can’t name them all because there are so many. [David] Beckham, [Ryan] Giggs, [Paul] Scholes, Roy Keane, Gary and Phil Neville…

“[Also] my French team-mates, because there were quite a few of us back then. Mikael Silvestre, Fabien Barthez. In short, I’d say I experienced a very, very high level in Manchester.”

1689765252

Jonny Evans set for second debut

In a surprise transfer announcement made yesterday, Manchester United confirmed Jonny Evans has returned to the club.

The veteran defender has been training with the Under-21s after leaving Leicester and has now penned a short-term contract, allowing him to play in the friendlies against Lyon and Wrexham.

Read the full story

Manchester United via Getty Imag
1689764392

Head-to-head results

The two teams last met competitively in 2008, when Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winner in a Champions League last-16 tie.

Overall, Lyon have failed to win any of their four meetings, drawing two.

1689764075

Lyon team news

Former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren could miss out due to a knock.

The French side are now without stars Houssem Aouar, Romain Favre and Malo Gusto after they left the club this summer.

Angolan right-back Clinton Mata and towering young midfielder Skelly Alvero are the new signings looking to make an impression.

1689763665

Man United vs Lyon prediction

The Red Devils dispatched Leeds relatively comfortably and will hope to step up a gear with the return of their star players.

Man United to win, 3-1.

1689763344

Predicted Man Utd XI: Bishop; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Fernandez; Mount, Fred, Mainoo; Antony, Hugill, Sancho.

Manchester United via Getty Imag
1689762980

Man United team news

Here’s the Red Devils squad for today’s game.

Goalkeepers: Nathan Bishop, Elyh Harrison, Matej Kovar

Defenders: Jonny Evans, Alvaro Fernandez, Will Fish, Marc Jurado, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams

Midfielders: Fred, Dan Gore, Hannibal, Isak Hansen-Aaroen, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount, Donny van de Beek

Forwards: Amad, Antony, Noam Emeran, Omari Forson, Joe Hugill, Jadon Sancho


Source link

141 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Soccer Aid 2023 live stream: What time and channel for England vs World XI

Soccer Aid 2023 live stream: What time and channel for England vs World XI

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal to confirm Rice; Tchouameni bid; Man United want Amrabat; Chelsea, Spurs latest

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal to confirm Rice; Tchouameni bid; Man United want Amrabat; Chelsea, Spurs latest

Novak Djokovic refuses to back down on controversial TV camera message over Kosovo

Novak Djokovic refuses to back down on controversial TV camera message over Kosovo

Mauricio Pochettino’s backroom staff confirmed as Chelsea announce new manager

Mauricio Pochettino’s backroom staff confirmed as Chelsea announce new manager

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo