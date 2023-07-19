Manchester United vs Lyon LIVE! Pre-season friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV today

Laurent Blanc reminisces over Man United stint

Lyon boss Laurent Blanc faces his old side today and he’s been speaking about his favourite teammate from his Old Trafford playing days.

He said: “There are a lot of them. I can’t name just one. There are so many. I was there two years.

“Of course, I was [already] a Manchester United fan because I had my good friend who played there, namely Eric Cantona.

“I played with many very, very great players,” he insisted. “I can’t name them all because there are so many. [David] Beckham, [Ryan] Giggs, [Paul] Scholes, Roy Keane, Gary and Phil Neville…

“[Also] my French team-mates, because there were quite a few of us back then. Mikael Silvestre, Fabien Barthez. In short, I’d say I experienced a very, very high level in Manchester.”