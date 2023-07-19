Manchester United vs Lyon LIVE! Pre-season friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV today

Man Utd vs Lyon: Countdown to kick-off
We get underway in Scotland in 90 minutes’ time!
Expect team news to drop for both Manchester United and Lyon any minute now.
Today’s destination
Typically the home of Scottish rugby, Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh plays host to this afternoon’s game.
Laurent Blanc reminisces over Man United stint
Lyon boss Laurent Blanc faces his old side today and he’s been speaking about his favourite teammate from his Old Trafford playing days.
He said: “There are a lot of them. I can’t name just one. There are so many. I was there two years.
“Of course, I was [already] a Manchester United fan because I had my good friend who played there, namely Eric Cantona.
“I played with many very, very great players,” he insisted. “I can’t name them all because there are so many. [David] Beckham, [Ryan] Giggs, [Paul] Scholes, Roy Keane, Gary and Phil Neville…
“[Also] my French team-mates, because there were quite a few of us back then. Mikael Silvestre, Fabien Barthez. In short, I’d say I experienced a very, very high level in Manchester.”
Jonny Evans set for second debut
In a surprise transfer announcement made yesterday, Manchester United confirmed Jonny Evans has returned to the club.
The veteran defender has been training with the Under-21s after leaving Leicester and has now penned a short-term contract, allowing him to play in the friendlies against Lyon and Wrexham.
Read the full story
Head-to-head results
The two teams last met competitively in 2008, when Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winner in a Champions League last-16 tie.
Overall, Lyon have failed to win any of their four meetings, drawing two.
Lyon team news
Former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren could miss out due to a knock.
The French side are now without stars Houssem Aouar, Romain Favre and Malo Gusto after they left the club this summer.
Angolan right-back Clinton Mata and towering young midfielder Skelly Alvero are the new signings looking to make an impression.
Man United vs Lyon prediction
The Red Devils dispatched Leeds relatively comfortably and will hope to step up a gear with the return of their star players.
Man United to win, 3-1.
Predicted Man Utd XI: Bishop; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Fernandez; Mount, Fred, Mainoo; Antony, Hugill, Sancho.
Man United team news
Here’s the Red Devils squad for today’s game.
Goalkeepers: Nathan Bishop, Elyh Harrison, Matej Kovar
Defenders: Jonny Evans, Alvaro Fernandez, Will Fish, Marc Jurado, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams
Midfielders: Fred, Dan Gore, Hannibal, Isak Hansen-Aaroen, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount, Donny van de Beek
Forwards: Amad, Antony, Noam Emeran, Omari Forson, Joe Hugill, Jadon Sancho
