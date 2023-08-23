Man United vs Nottingham Forest: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

M anchester United know they must improve quickly after a disappointing start to the season, and a home game against Nottingham Forest should prove a fine opportunity to do so.

United were outplayed by Wolves on the opening weekend, though still won, but Tottenham ran out 2-0 winners last time out to leave Erik ten Hag with plenty of questions to answer.

Forest will know they have enough about them to spring a surprise at Old Trafford, having pushed Arsenal quite far in their first game before beating Sheffield United last time out.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Man United vs Nottingham Forest is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

The match will take place at Old Trafford in Salford.

Where to watch Man United vs Nottingham Forest

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game will not be broadcast live due to the traditional Saturday 3pm blackout.

Man United vs Nottingham Forest team news

Manchester United will be without Mason Mount after the summer signing picked up an injury against Spurs. Christian Eriksen should come in as a direct replacement. Harry Maguire is fit again after a slight knock.

Nottingham Forest have no fresh injury concerns after losing Ola Aina to injury in training last week. He is not expected back until the end of the month. New loan signing Gonzalo Montiel could be handed a debut.

Man United vs Nottingham Forest prediction

Manchester United need to put in a performance in front of their fans and have more than enough quality to do so against this Nottingham Forest side.

Whether they do so, though, is another question. Erik ten Hag has enough about him to switch things up, which could see Jadon Sancho return in a ‘false nine’ role, and I expected United to get the job done.

Man United to win, 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Manchester United wins: 52

Draws: 24

Nottingham Forest wins: 33

Man United vs Nottingham Forest match odds

Manchester United win: 1/4

Draw: 7/2

Nottingham Forest win: 15/2

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).