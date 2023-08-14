Manchester United vs Wolves live stream: How can I watch Premier League game on TV in UK today?

Erik ten Hag is looking to build on what was a promising first season in charge at Old Trafford and has some big new summer signings to field.

Both Andre Onana and Mason Mount are in line to make their debuts, although Rasmus Hojlund will have to wait having signed nursing a slight back injury.

Wolves, meanwhile, arrive into this season in crisis after a late managerial change following a difficult summer, with ex-Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil parachuted in after the exit of Julen Lopetegui was agreed just days before the big kick-off.

Here’s how to watch the action live tonight…

Where to watch Manchester United vs Wolves

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage of Monday Night Football beginning at 7pm BST before an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.