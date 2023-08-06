Manchester United XI vs Athletic Club: Hojlund injury, confirmed team news and predicted lineup for today

Reports emerged after the £72million striker’s unveiling on Saturday that he picked up a knock before his switch from Atalanta, which will require potentially a few weeks to get him up to match sharpness.

United fly out to Dublin for the clash with Bilbao in their final friendly of the summer.

However, Erik ten Hag’s strongest XI has already completed its preparations for the new season with nine players getting the full 90 minutes under their belt in the 3-1 win over Lens.

Therefore the likes of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Christian Eriksen are primed to come into the side for this trip.

Scott McTominay sat out the Lens victory with a knock while Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo, Tyrell Malacia and Anthony Martial are injured.

Predicted Man Utd XI: Heaton; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; Hannibal, Eriksen; Pellistri, Van de Beek, Forson; Sancho

Doubts: McTominay

Injuries: Hojlund, Malacia, Martial, Mainoo, Amad

Date and time: 4pm, Sunday August 6 2023

Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin